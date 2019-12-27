‘The Witcher’: Latest Rumor Sees Netflix Already Confirming Season 3

With 'The Witcher' begin a huge success for Netflix, it comes as no surprise that talks are already underway for more seasons.

Netflix‘s television adaptation of the popular video game of book series, The Witcher, has already been wowing fans. Dropping to the streaming service on December 20, some fans have already watched the series twice as they immerse themselves completely in the latest version. Already, Netflix has officially confirmed that Season 2 of the hit epic fantasy series is coming. However, We Got This Covered has now revealed that Season 3 has been all but officially confirmed by Netflix.

According to the outlet, a source close to them, and one that has already successfully confirmed a “Green Lantern show was coming to HBO Max and Bill Murray was returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” have now said that Netflix is ready to greenlight Season 3 of The Witcher.

With the series being a part of a wildly successful book and video game franchise, it comes as no surprise that Netflix would like to see multiple seasons. However, as yet, this has not been confirmed by the streaming service via an official outlet.

Prior to the series coming out, some fans were nervous about Netflix being the provider for the series. Recently, with cancellations of Sense8, The OA, and Santas Clarita Diet, fans were questioning how long The Witcher might last on the streaming service. However, with all of the hype since the series dropped, fans seemed to have settled into the prospect that this series might get a longer run than those recently canceled. And, it is something that the series showrunner is already planning for.

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, while there may be no official confirmation from Netflix yet, the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, already has a seven-season story arc planned out for The Witcher.

“There are definitely things that we know we want to do,” Hissrich told Games Radar.

“In our brains, as writers, we say, ‘Oh, that could happen at the end of season three’ or ‘That will happen in season seven.’ The truth is, we have a tonne of source material. We could write the show for a very, very long time.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Henry Cavill, who plays main character, Geralt of Rivia, was so desperate to get the role that he begged for an audition as soon as he heard rumors about the TV adaptation. With viewers nearly universal in their praise for the actor, it comes as no surprise that Netflix is already considering renewing the series for a third season.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has already been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet.