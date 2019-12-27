WWE Rumors: Three Superstars Getting Big Pushes And Vince McMahon Loves One Of Them

If the boss is in your corner, things should go well for you.

When it comes to getting a big push in WWE, it’s good to have one of the higher-up executives in your corner. Erick Rowan no longer has Luke Harper to team with and Bray Wyatt is over on Friday Night SmackDown as the WWE Universal Champion. Rumors are swirling, though, that he’s in line for a pretty big push, and the good news for the former tag team champion is that he has Vince McMahon in his corner.

For months and even years, Rowan has kind of been stuck in storyline limbo since WWE officially split up The Wyatt Family. At times, he would be teamed up with Luke Harper again and they’d win the tag titles, but they never really stood out from the rest of the tag division crowd.

Erick Rowan received a pretty good push earlier this year when he was partnered with Daniel Bryan and involved in a big angle with Roman Reigns. In the last month or so, though, Rowan has done nothing but squash enhancement talents on Monday Night Raw, but that may be leading to something much bigger.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, Rowan is one of three superstars who are going to be pushed in a big way soon. The good news for him is that he actually has Vince McMahon in his corner and in favor of shooting him up the ladder.

The Observer reports that WWE is planning on pushing Rowan along with Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black on television. All three of these superstars have been featured quite prominently lately and it appears as if 2020 will likely be quite big for all of them.

As for Rowan, Vince McMahon is said to be “heavily behind” his push and hoping to build him up as a true monster. With Rowan’s size, the long beard, and his violent nature, he seems like the kind of superstar that Vince would want to push now just as he has for many years.

Right now, Rowan is completely on his own for the first time in years. Harper is no longer with the company after his release. Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan are both members of the Friday Night SmackDown roster. He has no-one to turn to but himself, and that could work out well for him.

The rumors haven’t quite revealed just when Erick Rowan is going to start getting into a feud with a big-time superstar or who it will be, but it should happen soon. With Vince McMahon standing behind him, this could be big news for the former goat-mask wearing tag champion.