‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Quit SUR Restaurant After Moving Into A New House With Jax Taylor

Jax and Brittany moved to The Valley earlier this year.

Brittany Cartwright is no longer waiting tables at SUR Restaurant.

Earlier this year, prior to the start of production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Brittany parted ways with her waitressing gig at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant as she and Jax Taylor moved into a new home in The Valley and prepared for their June wedding in Kentucky.

In a preview clip of the first seven minutes of the season eight premiere of Vanderpump Rules that was posted on BravoTV‘s website, it was noted that the only main characters of the series who returned to their gigs at SUR Restaurant are Jax, who works as a bartender, and Scheana Marie, who works as a waitress.

As fans well know, both Jax and Scheana have worked at the restaurant on and off since the series began in January 2013.

“SUR has changed dramatically,” Jax tells the cameras in the sneak peek as Scheana confirms his wife is no longer at the restaurant.

Although Brittany stopped working at SUR several months ago, she’s been quite close to her Vanderpump Rules co-stars ever since. As some may have seen, a number of them were featured in her wedding to Jax, including Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute.

While it is unclear why Brittany chose to leave her job at the restaurant before filming began on the new season of Vanderpump Rules, the decision may have had something to do with the fact that she was moving into her new home at the same time she was planning for her out-of-state wedding.

As for why she hasn’t returned to the restaurant in the months that followed, that may have something to do with the fact that she is hoping to start a family with Jax sooner rather than later.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Radar Online in November that Brittany was reportedly feeling pressured to get pregnant and that she and Jax had tried to conceive on a number of occasions since they tied the knot.

Loading...

“She and Jax are trying to have a baby,” the source said. “She is getting stressed and worried about getting pregnant.”

“They want kids and they hope to have them soon,” the insider added.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Brittany told her co-stars she’d like to have three children with Jax while Jax said he didn’t want more than two kids.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will premiere early next month on Bravo.