Channing Tatum Is Reportedly On Dating App Raya After Split From Jessie J

Channing Tatum is apparently already moving on from singer Jessie J after their recent split. According to an insider for US Weekly, the Magic Mike star recently joined the exclusive dating app, Raya.

Don’t get too excited about possibly connecting with Tatum on the app — the IOS-based dating platform is invitation-only. In addition, the application to join the app, which has networking benefits beyond just dating, requires committee approval and has only an eight percent rate of acceptance.

Raya also has some specific requirements for profiles, including a photo montage set to music. As per the US Weekly insider, the actor’s photos are set to D’Angelo’s “Brown Sugar” and his profile reads, “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry.”

While the news of Tatum’s split only came out recently, the couple apparently went their separate ways last month. One theory on the breakup was that Jessie J couldn’t handle the comparison to Tatum’s first wife, Jenna Dewan any longer. Another stemmed around the fact Jessie cannot have children. However, a source told People the split was simply about the pair’s busy schedules and that no matter how hard they tried they couldn’t make it work between them. In addition to hectic work schedules, Tatum was spending time in Los Angeles with his daughter, Everly, and Jessie preferred to remain in the U.K.

“He is super busy with his career and as a dad. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy,” the insider said.

Jessie confirmed the split in an Instagram story, according to Metro UK. She shared that the breakup was amicable in the post.

“In my most recent breakup, there was no drama. No hate. No juicy gossip.”

She went on to say that they are still friends and still “have love for one another.”

The couple began dating in October 2018, just after Tatum’s divorce from Dewan. They began talking about each other on social media official the following month, including a post that showed Jessie cheering the actor at the U.K. premiere of Magic Mike XXL. It wasn’t until the following March that the first photo of them holding hands was captured.

While Tatum’s lightning-fast rebound has not included a comment on the breakup, Jessie has been active on social media, including an Instagram post that contained the caption, “When he offers you the last Oreo and it’s double stuff.” She followed the comment with the hashtag “vegan flirting.”