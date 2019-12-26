‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Makes A Dire Prediction

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will predict that things are going to get worse. She doesn’t believe that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) can outwit Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), per Courier Journal. It seems as if this time around, Brooke just may be right.

Brooke first learned about Steffy and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) plan when she confronted her stepdaughter. She was outraged to learn that Steffy had rehired Zoe. However, Steffy then informed Brooke that they were planting the model to spy on Thomas.

Brooke was surprised and headed to Spencer Publications to hear Liam’s version for herself. On Thursday, December 26, Liam will tell Brooke that he doesn’t think that Thomas has really changed. He wants to prove that Thomas is still obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and feels that Zoe may help them to unlock Thomas’ secret plans since the designer trusts her.

But Brooke will remain unconvinced. In fact, she thinks that they’re playing with fire. Thomas is a master manipulator and will use anyone to accomplish his goals. B&B fans know that he uses Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) whenever he wants to get his way with Hope. Brooke feels that Liam and Steffy are setting Zoe up for heartbreak.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke could be right. Thomas will go out on a date with Zoe. If he really just wanted to spend some quality time with her, he wouldn’t need to make Hope aware of his romantic plans. Instead, Thomas will ask Hope to babysit Douglas and make sure she knows that he may even spend the night with Zoe.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Zoe will also battle her feelings for the designer. She promised Steffy and Liam her loyalty and knows that she must keep a clear head around Thomas. But she is also genuinely attracted to him and will find it hard to resist the man whom she has been admiring for months.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Thomas will pull out all the stops as he woos Zoe. The model will enjoy the attention after being single for so many months. But when Thomas’ kisses grow more fervent, Zoe won’t be able to put on the brakes. One thing will lead to another and Zoe and Thomas will make love. It seems as if Brooke is right — Thomas will stop at nothing to get what he wants.