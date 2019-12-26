Lindsey Vonn Proposes To P.K. Subban In Sweet Christmas Gift

It appears that Lindsey Vonn enjoyed being proposed to by hockey star P.K. Subban back in August so much that one of the greatest female ski racers of all time decided to return the favor and marked their two-year anniversary with a proposal of her own, according to her latest Instagram post.

The couple looked simply adorable in Vonn’s three-image post. In the first, they are wearing matching striped pajamas as they posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three dogs, who were each adorned in some holiday costumes of their own. Subban’s hand is positioned front and center, with the New Jersey Devils defenseman showcasing his new engagement ring. In the second image, Vonn plants a kiss on her fiance while Subban makes an effort to keep the restless dogs under control. Vonn and Subban are completely absent from the third image, as the three dogs take center stage in an image that may not be perfectly posed but oozes personality.

Vonn captioned the photo with a heartfelt explanation of why she decided to propose to the man who was already her fiance, citing her commitment to equality in a manner that goes beyond platitudes and hoping to erase any stigma that still exists regarding men being given engagement rings, which she feels that P.K. fully deserves.

Vonn and Subban originally met a little more than two years ago and would eventually go public with their relationship in 2018. Subban’s proposal in August had some interesting parallels to Vonn’s Christmas proposal, with both happening at home, albeit this time in the couple’s new home in New Jersey, and in front of their dogs. While little details have been made available about the ring that Vonn presented to Subban, Subban gave Vonn an emerald engagement ring, which is his birthstone and matches the ski racer’s favorite color of green.

No date has been made for the couple’s wedding as yet, with Vonn telling Vogue after the August proposal, “We’re not in a big hurry to get married. It kind of depends on his playing schedule, and when we have time to sit down and go through it. I don’t want to stress him out because he has a big season coming.”

In terms of her own career, Vonn announced in her retirement in February, leaving the sport as the most decorated female ski racer of all time with 82 World Cup victories and three Olympic medals to her name.