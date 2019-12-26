Jon Gosselin Poses With His Kids In Matching Christmas Pajamas In Rare Family Photo

The dad of eight posed with his kids Collin and Hannah as well as his girlfriend's two kids for a sweet holiday pic.

Jon Gosselin posed with his family for Christmas. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star shared a Christmas day photo with girlfriend Colleen Conrad and their kids as they wore matching Christmas pajamas to celebrate the holiday in their Pennsylvania home.

In the photo, which is taken in front of a fireplace, Jon, his son Collin, 15, and Colleen’s son Jesse, wear matching red pajama tops and plaid PJ pants, while daughter Hannah, 15, and Colleen and her daughter Jordan wear matching black tops and red and black buffalo plaid pants. Hannah is also holding the family dog as the family smiles for the camera for the cozy Christmas shot.

In the caption to the sweet pic, Jon made it clear that this is his new family as he wished fans a happy holiday season. Fans know that while Jon is estranged from most of his kids with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, he has become very close with Colleen’s kids as he embraces a stepfather role. The Christmas jammies pose is a rare photo of the blended family all together.

In the comments section to the post, many fans wished Jon and his “beautiful” family a Merry Christmas.

“Merry Christmas! Your children look so happy and healthy. Wishing you a fantastic 2020!” one fan wrote to Jon.

“It makes me happy to know you got at least two of your babies back. Every time I see you together with your family happy it makes me smile,” another added.

“Beautiful family. You’re a great dad,” a third fan wrote.

“I love the matching pajamas and how happy everyone looks!” a fourth fan wrote to the former reality star.

The new photo comes just one month after Jon and Colleen took a family trip with the kids to St. Croix for Thanksgiving. An insider recently said Jon misses spending holidays with all eight of his kids amid his ongoing custody drama with Kate, but that he hopes that will change for the future and that he will be able to take more of his kids on family vacations with Colleen.

While Jon posted a photo that showed how two of the Gosselin kids spent Christmas, Kate — who has custody of 15-year-old Alexis, Leah, Aaden, and Joel, and also has 19-year-old daughters Mady and Cara living with her — remained silent on social media over the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

In the comments section to Kate’s most recent Instagram post – a still photo from the most recent Kate Plus 8 special that aired in October – some fans chimed in to wish the other six Gosselin kids a Merry Christmas.