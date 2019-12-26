‘The Walking Dead’ Artist Releases Previously Unseen Christmas Art Of Carl Grimes’ Family

Charlie Adlard surprises 'Walking Dead' fans with an image of Carl Grimes on Christmas day.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Walking Dead comic book series unexpectedly concluded with Issue 193 in July of this year. However, according to Comic Book, fans of the comics can get one last glimpse into the Grimes family with the latest artwork shared by Charlie Adlard.

In the final comic for The Walking Dead, not only did the death of Rick Grimes get featured but the storyline jumped forward many years to show Rick’s son, Carl, and how he had coped since the death of his father.

Carl, who had married Sophia, had a child together named Andrea. Now, a new image posted by one of the creators and artists behind the comic book series gives a further look into Carl’s family after the conclusion of the comics. Posted on Christmas day, Adlard showed off the latest artwork which had a festive theme.

The image shows Carl and Sophia standing in the snow. The young Andrea is supported on Carl’s hip. In front of them is a snowman wearing a red Christmas hat.

Merry Christmas everyone! Here’s to new beginnings in 2020. pic.twitter.com/3TjHQO8HcH — Charlie Adlard (@CharlieAdlard) December 24, 2019

In the TV series, Sophia, the daughter of Carol Peletier, died after being bitten by a walker. Andrea was a character who died in both mediums. However, prior to her death in the comics, she had a relationship with Rick, much in the same way that Michonne did in the TV series. As a result of this, in the comics, Carl has a strong connection to Andrea, hence the reasoning behind the name of his and Sophia’s daughter.

At the time that Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman, finished the comic book series, he posted a goodbye message to fans.

“I got to tell my story exactly how I wanted to, for 193 issues, and end it on my terms, with no interference at all along the way… at any point. That’s such a rare thing, and it doesn’t exist without the unyielding support this series got from readers like you.”

It was also pointed out that by ending with Issue 193, it meant that there would now be the perfect amount of comics to fit into the final compendium, which was released in October of this year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 10 of The Walking Dead is set to return in February, 2020.