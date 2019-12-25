Sommer Ray Raises A Cup & Puts Her Feet On Mom Shannon’s Lap On Christmas Day

Sommer Ray regularly likes to rock her enviable body in sexy attire, but on Christmas Day, she decided on a cozy ensemble as she sat on a beige couch alongside her mother. While kicking back, Sommer wore a sleeveless crop top that showed a modicum of skin. The fairly modest garment was paired with loose pants that appeared to include an elastic waistband. For even more comfort, Sommer rocked a pair of white athletic socks and no shoes.

As she posed for her Instagram photo, Sommer’s expression was happy as she smiled wide to display her perfect white teeth. Her face was full of subtle makeup, including darkened and groomed brows, highlighter, black mascara, and a natural pout. The pretty fitness model added some pieces of bling to her look by way of tiny gold hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a bunch of rings. Her long, brown-colored locks were wavy, with strands falling down in front of her top. To jazz up the look, she rocked a wide hairband on the top of her head, keeping her tresses in place.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old model’s mom, Shannon Ray, sat close to her daughter. She wore her long, raven-colored hair down and behind her back. The mother-of-three, who is an Instagram fitness model like Sommer, also rocked blunt bangs as she raised her coffee cup to meet that of her child’s.

To spruce up her look, Shannon wore a black choker with a bell attached. She rocked a long red dress with spaghetti straps, one that was partially obscured because of the way the image was cropped and also because Sommer had plunked her feet down on her mom’s lap, getting comfortable as the two spent time together for some Christmas bonding.

Even though her social media update had only been live for less than half an hour, many of Sommer’s 23.5 million followers interacted with the post. More than 125,000 fans pressed “like” to convey their thoughts, while 670-plus Instagram users commented on the festive photo with a decked-out Christmas tree and other holiday decorations in the background.

Many used emoji, like flames, yellow hearts, heart-eye faces, and red hearts to convey their thoughts. Others expressed themselves in phrases and sentences.

“The one present I want is for Sommer to say hi,” stated one fan, whose present was gifted by the popular and very friendly fitness model.

“Like if Sommer Ray is hot af,” said a second follower.

“Marry me instead?” begged a third Instagram user.

“Merry Christmas to you and your mom,” remarked a fourth fan.