‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, December 24: Hope Questions Zoe About Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, December 24 featured Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) cornering Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to ask her what she and his sister had been discussing. Zoe admitted that their romance intrigued Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Thomas seemed bemused that his sister was so interested in his love life.

At the Logan estate, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) told her mother that her only option was to work with Thomas. She pointed out that he had moved on and that he was a good designer. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) felt that Thomas’ new love interest in Zoe was very convenient, per She Knows Soaps.

At Forrester Creations, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) chatted with Zoe. He was surprised that Steffy had decided to forgive her after everything that she had done. Zoe told Carter that both she and Thomas were trying to redeem themselves.

When Hope arrived at the office, Zoe told her that Thomas was in a meeting. Hope didn’t hide her feelings about Zoe being rehired. Zoe said that she understood Hope’s feelings and also hated the choices that she made in the past. Hope fished about Thomas and Zoe’s relationship. The model told Hope about the connection that she and the designer shared.

While you’re spending time with your family during the holiday, spend time with ours too! Don’t miss an encore presentation of a #BoldandBeautiful Christmas today! pic.twitter.com/Tq0Jrqe0hH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 25, 2019

Steffy, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Eric Forrester (John McCook) gathered for the family meeting that Thomas had called. Thomas soon arrived and thanked his family for their support, as reported by The Inquisitr. Steffy asked him outright if he was still obsessed with Hope. Thomas denied the allegation. When Steffy asked him about his sudden romance with Zoe, Thomas asked his sister to judge him by his actions.

After the meeting, Brooke approached Steffy. She demanded some answers about Zoe. Steffy let Brooke in on the secret. Steffy and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had asked Zoe to be their “eyes and ears” around Thomas. They were unsure about the designer and needed some confirmation about what he was really up to. Brooke was also concerned and believed that he was still obsessed with Hope.

Loading...

The soap opera recap also showed Thomas thanking Hope for allowing him to work with her on Hope For the Future line. He promised that he would show her that she could trust him again. He also thanked Hope for co-parenting Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) with him. He wanted to prove that the old Thomas was gone and that he had changed for the better. Hope seemed to be skeptical.