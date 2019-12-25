Tiffany Trump Stuns In Black On Christmas Eve: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas’

First daughter Tiffany Trump is celebrating Christmas with her mother, Marla Maples, who was President Donald Trump’s second wife. She took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse at her special holiday celebrations on Christmas Eve.

Tiffany looked stunning in shiny black pants and a black long-sleeve jacket. She wore a shimmery gold tie wrapped around her neck and tied in a know, hanging down the front of her shirt, adding a festive flair. She paired the look with svelte black boots. The first daughter wore her signature blond hair in loose waves parted on the side, which fell over each shoulder. Tiffany also wore deep red lipstick in the spirit of the season. She matched with her mother, Marla Maples, whom she stood beside with one arm draped around her mom’s back.

Marla wore black pants, a black scoop neck shirt, and a black leather-look jacket, which she paired with high heels. Her shorter, highlighted blond hair also fell in waves over her shoulder like Tiffany’s. The older woman kept her makeup lighter for Christmas Eve. The mother-daughter duo stood in front of an absolutely enormous Christmas tree that set in an atrium made of rough-hewn natural-looking logs in front of a massive set of windows. Lights, shiny Christmas balls, ribbons, and so much more decorated the tree, which didn’t even fit into the whole frame. Flanking the festive scene stood two matching nearly life-size Nutcracker statues. Beautifully wrapped gifts sat under and beside the tree.

In the caption, Tiffany noted that it was the night before Christmas, and her followers appreciated the holiday share, giving them a glimpse into President Trump’s younger daughter’s celebrations. Nearly 20,000 users on the popular social media platform hit the “like” button on the first daughter’s post, and hundreds left an encouraging message for her in the replies section. Plus, many commented on the genuinely astonishing size of the tree.

“That is a redonkulously big tree!! Merry Christmas!” wrote one follower.

“You two look beautiful. Love the tree too. Merry Christmas,” another fan wished, leaving a Santa hat smile emoji along with a U.S. flag and a Christmas tree.

“Love you, Tiffany. Stay strong and stay positive your father is going to make it through the years he is loved by so many people the real American people. Do not buy into the fake BS news. Your father has more supporters than I believe he even realizes he has. By the way, you look gorgeous,” a third Instagram user encouraged.

Earlier on Christmas Eve, Tiffany posted a picture of herself posing with her father at the White House.