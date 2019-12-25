‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Phyllis Spills The Beans

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, December 26, feature Billy telling Victoria yet another lie, while Phyllis makes a confession that leaves Nick enraged at Adam.

Billy (Jason Thompson) covers his tracks, according to SheKnows Soaps. While things with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) are entirely platonic, he still hasn’t told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about meeting up with the lawyer in the evenings. He lets her think that he is working out, and Victoria is happy to believe him. She feels that everything is finally going well in their lives, at long last. She believes that Billy is on track to living his best life and that things are great. Unfortunately, he thinks that everything is perfect — except for him. He’s been leaning on Amanda and opening up to her. It looks like they are on their way to an emotional affair.

When Billy and Victoria run into Amanda, Victoria realizes that they know each other. Instead of coming clean to his partner, Billy covers it up and gives her a vague answer about him and Amanda running into each other around Genoa City. Victoria is so distracted by her excitement over the upcoming trip to Telluride to see Reed that she buys Billy’s explanation.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a confession. After Summer (Hunter King) lets her mother know that Adam (Mark Grossman) will be at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), Phyllis calls up her ex and lets him know that she’s decided that she doesn’t want to spend Christmas at his house. Nick knows her well enough to realize that she’s hiding something. They have a long history, and they know each other very well. Nick tries to get Phyllis to tell him, but she desperately tries to keep the details of Adam’s indecent proposal to herself.

However, Nick finally gets Phyllis to spill the beans, and he is furious to hear that Adam tried to get her to seduce him, which would leave Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) for Adam. From the beginning of Connor’s (Judah Mackey) issues and Chelsea moving in with Adam, Nick has felt that his brother was trying to win Chelsea back, but she wouldn’t listen. Now, Nick has proof of Adam’s true intentions.

Of course, Chelsea also knows that Adam still loves her because he told her when he tried to get her to come with him and Connor to spend Christmas at Hope’s ranch. The whole thing ends up causing yet another war between the Newman brothers, but it brings Nick and Phyllis closer together.