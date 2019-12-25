‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Faith Gets The Best Gift

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, December 25, brings Faith back home for Christmas. Plus, Paul and Michael argue, Chance tangles with Adam, and Phyllis tries to make new friends.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) hung Christmas decorations in Crimson Lights. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) showed up and asked for hot chocolate. Sharon hugged her daughter, who joked that all she wanted to do is sleep. Then, Summer (Hunter King) also showed up to say hello to her sister. Mariah, Summer, and Faith went to the patio and talked about a boy that Faith likes. Summer advised Faith to be herself around him. Ultimately, they shared a group hug, and Faith said her sisters were the best gift ever.

Inside, Sharon mentioned Connor (Judah Mackey), and Rey wondered if it was because he’s Adam’s (Mark Grossman) son. She admitted that was part of the reason, but she reassured Rey that he had nothing to worry about with Adam.

At the Grand Phoenix, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) ran into Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), apologizing for not being professional when she asked for legal help. Phyllis offered to be friends with Amanda, and the lawyer said she’s seriously considering staying in Genoa City, which Phyllis encouraged her to do. Later, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda played backgammon, and he admitted that he planned to keep their friendship separate from his family. Amanda wondered if she is worth it, and Nate told her that time would tell. Then, he shared stories of decorating the hospital and cheering up sick kids. Talk turned to holiday plans, and Amanda said she’d managed to fill her nights, but she didn’t tell Nate about Billy (Jason Thompson).

Loading...

Meanwhile, at Society, Chance (Donny Boaz) told Adam that he planned to stay in town despite their history from Las Vegas — after all, he has roots in town. Adam said that the distance helped things seem better. Phyllis saw them, and she got a dig in. Adam told her that at least Chance isn’t trying to take him down the way she did. Phyllis then warned Chance about Adam. Then, Adam left, and Phyllis offered Chance her friendship and a drink. She asked Chance to fill in the blanks about Adam in Vegas, and he told her to find a different friend.

Paul (Doug Davidson) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) argued loudly about their racquetball game as they joined Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) for dinner at the hotel. The women were excited to catch up, and eventually, the men made up, too.