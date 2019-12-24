‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Shocker: Thomas & Zoe Make Love

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal a shocker. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will forget her mission to spy on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and make love to him instead, per Courier Journal.

Zoe is back at Forrester Creations for one reason only. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) discovered that Thomas trusts the model and made her some promises. Liam and Steffy hope to learn of Thomas’ future plans by using Zoe to spy on him.

Although Zoe hopes to prove Liam and Steffy wrong about Thomas’ intentions, she agreed to report back on the designer. In return, she was reinstated as a Forrester model.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers reveal that Thomas will ramp up his plan to fool everyone. After making sure that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) saw him kissing Zoe, he will ask the blonde to look after Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) when he goes on a date with the model.

In fact, he will make it clear that he may even spend the night with Zoe. When Hope tells Liam of Thomas’ plans, Liam will begin to panic as he realizes what Zoe is up against. Liam feels that Zoe may lose perspective and give in to her feelings while being romanced by Thomas. Liam’s intuition will prove to be spot on.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Thomas and Zoe will have a romantic night. However, one thing will lead to another and Thomas will ramp up the kissing. Before long, Zoe will give in to her passion and she and Thomas will make love.

This will further complicate the situation for Zoe. She may begin to develop feelings for Thomas after they make love. She wants his feelings for her to be genuine and is really hoping that he has moved on from Hope.

On the other hand, she may not be able to focus on her actual role. Her feelings for Thomas may influence her to such an extent that she may not be able to see what he’s really up to.

As for Thomas, he’s having the time of his life. He really believes that Zoe is beautiful and will thoroughly enjoy their evening in bed. But he still only wants one woman. He hasn’t given up on having Hope by his side and will do whatever it takes to make that a reality. Will Zoe be able to save her own heart before Thomas breaks it into a million pieces?