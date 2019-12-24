‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6: Zoe Colletti Joins Cast As Others Are Promoted To Cast Regulars

Zoe Colletti will play a 'pivotal new role' in Season 6 of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

As yet, there is no news regarding the Season 6 premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead even though production is currently underway. However, Deadline has recently announced some details regarding cast members for the zombie apocalypse series.

According to the outlet, Zoe Colletti will join the cast line up in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. Unfortunately, no character name or description has been given regarding Colletti’s role. However, her character is believed to play “a pivotal new role that will unfurl as the season progresses.”

While no details have been revealed yet regarding Colletti’s new character, Digital Spy predicts that she could somehow be involved with Grace (Karen David) or her newborn baby. However, viewers will likely have to wait until the series returns in order to find out more about this new character.

Deadline has also announced that recurring Season 5 actors, Mo Collins (Sarah) and Colby Hollman (Wes) will be returning to Season 6 as cast regulars, meaning that viewers will likely get to see more of their characters in the next season of Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 5 saw Sarah becoming an integral part of the main group. Wes, on the other hand, is a relatively new addition to the group. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) first came into contact with this character after tracking him down via a series of roadside paintings.

While the main group endeavored to help others in Season 5 of Fear, towards the end of the season, they had encountered a new group called the Pioneers. This group, headed by Virginia (Colby Minifie), initially appeared to help others that they encountered, there was speculation by members who have left that they were not who they seemed.

By the end of the season, Virginia had split up the entire main group and sent them to various other locations in order to keep them all separated. Virginia had also attacked Morgan (Lennie James) and left him for dead, further perpetuating the notion that the Pioneers were not a good group of people. As yet, no details have been released regarding how this storyline will continue to unfold in Season 6.

As of now, no premiere date has been announced for Season 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, it is possible that Season 6 could premiere in April of next year after Season 10 of its companion program, The Walking Dead, concludes.