Jessica Simpson Shows Off Finished Autographed Memoirs: ‘Still In Shock That This Is All Happening’

Jessica Simpson has been busy signing copies of her memoir Open Book and on Monday morning, she revealed that she has finally finished signing 14,000 books. She took to Instagram to share a photo of the completed autographed memoirs and what it took to get it done, including a ziploc bag full of used black sharpies and a box of band aids. Along with the photo, she shared a message about the memoir and revealed that she was “still in shock.”

“14,000 signed copies, a few dozen band-aids, more Red Bull cans than I can count, over 100 used sharpies, and lots of prayer! I’m feeling all the feels, so unbelievably blessed, happy and still in shock that this is all happening,” the caption next to the photo began.

Jessica continued her post by explaining that she has been asked that how, at 39-years-old, she was able to write a memoir. She admitted that initially she felt the same way, but revealed that she pulled together all of her journals that she has kept since she was 15-years-old.

“I’ve been very private about most of the hardest moments over the last 15 years. I am finally ready to share my story and life again with an open and honest heart like an Open Book.”

The mom-of-three has accomplished a lot in her career, but she admitted that she was very proud of her memoir.

” I have never been more proud of something on a professional and personal combination in my life.”

She also admitted that writing her story took a lot of “courage.”

Within the first two hours of being posted, Jessica’s photo of her finished autographed memoirs had over 20,000 likes from her five million followers. Plenty of her fans also left her supportive comments and revealed that they were excited to read her book. They will have to wait a little bit longer to read it, however, as it isn’t yet available.

Loading...

The singer and fashion designer put a lot of time and effort into signing her books and recently shared a photo of her bandaged hand with her followers. In the caption of that post, she revealed that she only had 24 hours to go to finish signing the books and explained that she probably wouldn’t sleep that night. It seems like she was able to complete her task as she planned. Now, the mom-of-three can look forward to enjoying the holidays with her husband, Eric Johnson, and her three kids — Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

Open Book is currently available for pre-order and will be released on February 4, 2020.