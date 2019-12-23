‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Anna & Finn Disagree, Nina Gets A Warning & Nelle’s Sneakiness Continues

Spoilers for General Hospital hint that the week of the Christmas holiday will bring comfort, joy, and chaos for people throughout Port Charles. The week of December 23 is an unusual one in terms of episodes, with one special show, an encore, a preemption, and two new shows coming toward the end of the week.

On Monday, General Hospital spoilers detail that viewers will see a special episode with a theme based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Finn will be Ebenezer Scrooge, and it looks as if this show will be a mix of current storyline progress and this dream-style storytelling.

On Tuesday, SheKnows Soaps notes that an encore episode will air. Unfortunately, there is no new General Hospital show airing on Wednesday, Christmas Day, either. This is due to sports programming airing instead of GH.

The action kicks back into gear again on Thursday. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Julian will explode, Finn and Anna struggle in some sense, and Nelle does her best to maintain control.

The tidbit about Nelle is most likely about her interactions with Willow and “Wiley.” Of course, Nelle has something of an upper hand here, as she knows that the little boy is really her biological son, not Willow’s.

Nelle's plan to have herself removed from Pentonville has hit a snag. Can Martin finish what she started?

Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/qnwyWEpPRn — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 20, 2019

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle will be quite insistent about something this week, but viewers shouldn’t expect any big bombshells to drop quite yet.

Soap Central notes that Danny will get a chance to visit with Santa, and viewers will see Josslyn asking questions and navigating some confusion. General Hospital spoilers for these two new episodes also indicate that Elizabeth will be empathetic while Nina receives a warning from someone.

Loading...

There is more of Maxie and Peter ahead this week, as she gives him help of some nature. Peter thinks that he’s got everything under control again since Franco’s real memories are back and Drew’s are gone, so he may let down his guard a bit.

However, Jason has convinced Anna that there may be major secrets Peter’s been hiding, and it seems she found something substantial last week in some records she was reviewing. It may well be that the information she found is central to the upcoming disagreement she has with Finn.

Sonny and Carly seemingly have some loving, positive moments together for the holidays, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that this may be somewhat short-lived.

This week brings Tracy back for a surprise visit as well, and General Hospital spoilers hint that much of the action this week will lay the groundwork for big developments set to air after the holidays.