‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Seemingly Flirts With Husband Joe On Instagram After Separation

Teresa Giudice commented on her husband's appearance.

Teresa Giudice recently flirted with her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, on Instagram.

After Joe shared a photo of himself and friends on Instagram and revealed that he was enjoying the food at a friend’s restaurant, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a comment in which she applauded Joe’s look.

“The beard looks good,” Teresa wrote.

After Teresa’s response to Joe’s image was shared, a number of his fans and followers weighed in on the comment, some of whom expressed interest in the reality star getting back together with her husband and others who mentioned the “pool boy.”

During a recent episode of the show, Teresa admitted to hooking up with a man in high school named Anthony and days ago, she was photographed walking with his arm around her in New Jersey. However, when it comes to a new romance, Teresa has not confirmed any such thing, nor has her potential boyfriend.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey may have heard, Teresa and Joe recently separated after 20 years of marriage and four children, including 18-year-old Gia, 15-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania, and 10-year-old Audriana.

Teresa and Joe’s separation came after both parties spent time behind bars for crimes of bank and wire fraud. In 2015, Teresa spent 11 months behind bars and in March 2016, Joe began serving his time. Then, just under three years later, as he awaited his prison release, Joe was ordered to be deported back to his native Italy.

Although Teresa did seem to flirt with her estranged husband in the comments section of his photo, there doesn’t appear to be much hope for a reconciliation and that isn’t only due to the fact that she has seemingly moved on with someone new. Instead, it has to do with Joe’s impending deportation.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa and Joe’s separation was first confirmed on December 17. At that time, a source told Entertainment Tonight Online that the reality star has been acting as a single mother since Joe began his prison sentence nearly four years ago.

“[Teresa Giudice] has dedicated herself to her children, her career and has focused only on that. She always knew there was a possibility that Joe would get deported but it all happened so fast after his release,” the insider said. “Teresa is very realistic about the past. She has known for a while that things weren’t going to work out between them. Their marriage had been through far too much for them to start over.”