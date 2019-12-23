Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Calls A Family Meeting

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 24 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will call a meeting at Forrester Creations. It seems as if Thomas is in the mood to spread some festive cheer and will make a speech at the fashion house, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas will feel as if everything is coming together for him. Not too long ago, he was hiding out at his friend Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment. He had been cast out of job and home when his role in the baby kidnapping drama was discovered. However, he has managed to turn around the entire situation, and it seems as if he has been given a second chance.

Thomas will call a family meeting at Forrester Creations. As reported by The Inquisitr, the designer is feeling rather smug and sure of himself. Hope has just asked him to be the designer on her line after she initially made it clear that she never wanted to work with him. However, she couldn’t find anyone to work on her range of clothing at such short notice. She also felt less threatened now that Thomas is apparently pursuing Zoe and seems less obsessed with her.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Thomas wants to thank everyone for giving him another chance. He knows that he messed up in the past and that not everyone is pleased that he is back at Forrester Creations. The designer may use the opportunity to reassure them that he is not going to let them down again and that he has changed.

Thomas loves the fact that Zoe is also back at Forrester Creations. He can now flaunt his supposed romance at the office. Not only can he show Hope that he has moved on, but he is also hoping that his family will fall for his ruse. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will also tell Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he is no longer fixated on Hope.

Of course, Steffy rehired Zoe with an ulterior motive. She and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) made a pact with Zoe. The model agreed to let them know Thomas’ plans so that they could find out if he had really changed. In exchange, Zoe got her job back.

Thomas will continue with his plan to let everyone believe that he is falling for Zoe. This week, the designer will take the model out on a date and ask Hope to babysit his son.