Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Black Sequined Dress While Posing With ‘Cute’ Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco is stunning in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond beauty on Instagram know, Cuoco regularly delights her army of fans with a wide range of photos that includes a mix of photos from her personal life as well as plenty of others from her professional life. In the most recent image shared for fans, the actress sizzled while posing next to her man.

In the photo just before her most current, the actress explained to fans that she and her sister, Bri Cuoco, pulled off a “miracle” and surprised her father for his 70th birthday. She followed up that post and photo of her dad and sister with one of herself and her husband, Karl Cook, enjoying the party. In the post, the actress did not specifically mention to fans where she was, but it appeared to be in some sort of restaurant. She cozied up next to her hubby in the shot, holding one of his hands and posing together as if they were dancing.

The Big Bang Theory star wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. While posing in profile, she showed off a hint of her gorgeous, black sequin dress. Cook looked just as good as his lady, rocking a buffalo check blazer and wearing his long, blond locks slicked back and out of his face.

In the caption of the photo, Cuoco asked her man why he was so cute. Since it went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 116,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over what a cute couple they are. A few more had no words and commented using emoji.

“So cute… love you both. Have a fantastic 2020,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

Loading...

“You look like Kate Hudson in this pic,” a second social media user added.

“Cutest couple alert!” another exclaimed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the actress dropped jaws in another gorgeous ensemble. She was wearing a pair of tight leggings and a matching bra from her sister’s new clothing line. The short video clip was posted to her Instagram stories rather than her feed, and in the video, she raved over how comfy the clothes were.