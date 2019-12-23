Hilary Duff Shares Intimate Photo From Wedding Ceremony To Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff shared the first photo from her small and intimate wedding ceremony to musician and music producer Matthew Koma on her Instagram account, showing the couple moments after they were officially declared man and wife.

The Lizzie McGuire actress looked breathtaking in a Jenny Packham gown, reported Vogue Magazine. The streamlined dress was filled with elegant details, including 100 buttons that went down the back and cape-like sleeves, which billowed into a stunning train.

As accessories to go with the dress, the former teen star chose Anita Ko earrings and a diamond and pearl Jennifer Behr headband, reported Vogue. The style bible also reported that Hilary and Matthew’s initials were embroidered on the inside of the dress’s skirt.

For the photo that Hilary would share to Instagram, the couple was pictured in front of a vintage Jeep Grand Wagoneer decorated in flowers and had the words “just married” written on the rear view window.

“I sat down with my stylist, Jessica Paster, and we went through many designers and looked at their aesthetics, and together we settled on Jenny,” Hilary explained in the Vogue story.

“There’s a very modern shoulder. When we were coming up with the design, it was important to me that it was striking but simple. I couldn’t imagine wearing a big fluffy dress,” she shared of the design for her second trip down the aisle.

Hilary was previously married to Mike Comrie. The couple shares a son, Luca.

Prior to the nuptials, Hilary’s stylist and friend Jessica shared a photo of a breathtaking wedding bouquet to Instagram, including several different types and colors of roses. In the caption, she spoke about love.

Fans were floored by Hilary’s overall look and relayed their good wishes on the social media sharing site for the actress and Koma, who share a daughter named Banks.

“AHHH you look so so so, beautiful mama!!!! I am so happy for you two. Congratulations beauty!!!!! Best way to wrap 2019!” shared one fan.

“Omg her dress, that stance, everything,” applauded a second fan of the actress and musician.

Loading...

“Wow! So happy for you 2. Wishing you so much love and happiness forever after” remarked a third fan of the couple.

In the video below and shared by Hilary on Instagram, fans can see a backstage view of how the overall look of the wedding came to be.

The quick clip, which has been viewed over 2 million times, shows Hilary trying on her dress and showing off the sketches that helped her make her choice as to what her look would be on one of the most important days of her life.

It also featured the shoes and accessories Hilary would wear in a ceremony where she married her longtime love in front of a select group of family and friends in the backyard of the couple’s home on December 21.