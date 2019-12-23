Meghan McCain Is Breathtaking In New Instagram Holiday Snaps

Meghan McCain looks breathtaking in some new holiday snaps The View host posted to Instagram, where she is seen celebrating with friends as they toast the Christmas season and the start of a new year.

The conservative commentator is seen in several images uploaded to the social media sharing site looking every inch a holiday stunner in a fashion ensemble that appears to have come straight from the North Pole.

Meghan is seen in the photos wearing a bright red coat with the same crimson-colored fur accents on the collar and sleeves. The outerwear’s buttons match the garment, making the entire look seamless and stunning, and a festive fashion-forward touch heading into the holiday season.

The View panelist paired the coat with a cherry-colored red shirt, under which she wore a black shell. She finished off the ensemble with red pants and added some flair with a cherry red purse.

Meghan’s hair was slicked back away from her face, done up in a chignon, with the addition of a snow-white headband encrusted with tiny white pearls. Meghan finished off her look with her signature black cat’s eyeliner and ruby red lips as well as dark nails on her fingertips as seen below.

Meghan posed in the fun snap alongside friends Miguel Toullier and Bill Shanley. The image was taken at Ristorante Tosca in Washington, D.C.

The television star also shared two other images of herself with some unnamed female friends who were not tagged in the post.

Fans added their own sentiments to the comments section of the social media post, remarking positively on how festive Meghan looked among her friends and sharing their best wishes for the upcoming holiday season.

“A beautiful Christmas princess. You look fabulous,” shared one follower of The View host.

“Meghan you look stunning absolutely stunning,” said a second fan of the television star, who sits as a panelist alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman. Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on the weekday daytime talk series.

“Absolutely beautiful and stunning in every picture you take. Huge fan,” said another follower.

Other followers of the political analyst remarked that Meghan should wear red more often, and commented on how happy and relaxed she looked enjoying an evening amongst her pals.

While Meghan has not revealed her holiday plans to her followers, she did share a photo of a visit to the grave of her father, the late United States Senator from Arizona John McCain, where a simple green wreath was laid upon his headstone.

The comments were turned off for the post, which said simply “Merry Christmas Dad.”