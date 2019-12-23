Jenelle Evans Is All Smiles In Rare Photo With Oldest Son Jace

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently started her life over in Nashville, Tennessee. While she has shared a few updates about her younger kids, Kaiser and Ensley, she hasn’t shared too much about her oldest son, Jace. Over the weekend, though, she took to her Snapchat to share a rare photo of herself with Jace.

According to a report from Pop Culture, the mom-of-three posted the photo on Saturday. The snap showed the two smiling at the camera together. On the side of the photo, a timestamp was visible, showing that the photo had been taken just that day. Jace, who is now 10-years-old, looks a lot like his mom in the picture. Since leaving her estranged husband David Eason, Jenelle has appeared to be working on herself as well as focusing on her kids. For the photo that she shared with Jace, Jenelle appeared to be makeup-free and seemed content to relax at home with her oldest son.

Since the photo was posted to Snapchat, there wasn’t any feedback from fans who still follow the former Teen Mom 2 star. However, fans have noted that she appears to be in a better place since announcing her split from David. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle recently took to Twitter to share some advice, reminding ladies to just “be themselves.” While there were some negative responses to the tweet, many fans spoke out and applauded Jenelle for seemingly turning her life around. The tweet had over 3,000 likes from her followers who showed even more support for the former reality show star.

Last month, Jenelle was photographed with Jace as well as her mother, Barbara Evans. Barbara, who has custody of Jace, traveled to Tennessee to spend Thanksgiving with Jenelle. A photo shared on social media showed Jenelle and Barbara at a Cracker Barrel restaurant along with the three kids, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley. It was later revealed that the photo was taken at a restaurant in Tennessee.

Since Jenelle just posted a photo with Jace, it seems that he and Barbara may have traveled again to visit with Jenelle. With Christmas coming up, it wouldn’t be too surprising to learn that the two had made their way to Tennessee to visit with Jenelle and the other kids for the upcoming holiday. However, Jenelle hasn’t spoken out about her recent visit with Jace, so it is unclear if the two did indeed travel to Tennessee for the visit.