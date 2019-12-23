‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Confronts Her Daughter’s Lover

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 24 reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will make her way to Spencer Publications. She will confront Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about his plan to expose Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Brooke will demand some answers from her daughter’s lover, per Highlight Hollywood.

Brooke is on the warpath again. Although she is currently dealing with her own divorce, the concerned mother is still looking out for her daughter. Brooke was furious when she heard that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) had been rehired and went straight to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, she was shocked to find out that Steffy had an ulterior motive by reinstating the model, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Brooke will then get confirmation from Liam on Tuesday’s episode. She wants Liam to tell her more about the plan that he and Steffy devised. The Bold and the Beautiful watchers know that he pleaded with Steffy to let Zoe back into Forrester Creations. However, it was not for altruistic reasons.

Liam knows that Thomas trusts Zoe. She is one of the designer’s few confidantes and he even arranged for her to stay with Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). Liam hopes that Thomas will continue to confide in Zoe and that the model will then relay the information to him and Steffy. Liam remains convinced that Thomas is up to no good. Of course, he is hoping that Zoe’s feedback will provide him with the necessary ammunition to take Thomas down for good.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke wants to know why Liam and Steffy didn’t involve her in their plans. Apparently, Brooke wanted Steffy and Liam to consult with her before they moved forward with their scheme. Brooke wants to be involved in any plans that may affect her daughter.

Liam may explain that planting Zoe at Forrester Creations was a spur-of-the-moment decision. They saw the opportunity to take advantage of Thomas and Zoe’s friendship and they acted on it. They moved quickly before Zoe changed her mind and while she was still desperate to get her job back.

Loading...

Hopefully, Brooke will understand why they decided to go this route. She may realize that this may be their only chance to discover what’s really happening with Thomas. But she may also be concerned by Thomas and Zoe’s blossoming romance. Can they really trust Zoe if she’s falling for Thomas?