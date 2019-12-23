‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Frank Gallagher Sinks To Deadly New Low

Just when fans think Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) can’t sink any lower, Shameless writers surprise everyone with a new horrible and twisted plotline.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of Shameless.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Billy – a regular customer at the Albi – passed away. It turns out that Kevin (Steve Howey) and Veronica (Shanola Hampton) made a habit of not noticing Billy and leaving him locked in the bar for the night. They, however, always apologized by giving him a free shot in the morning to make up for it.

So, it wasn’t too surprising when they turned the lights on and found Billy sitting in the bar. They, however, assumed he had just gone to sleep after being locked in for the night. When Kevin tried to wake Billy up, he fell to the floor – stiff as a board. Frank just happened to be in the bar at the time.

This was when Kevin realized he had touched a dead guy – Billy had passed away during the night.

While Veronica called the police, Frank seized an opportunity. He rushed over to Billy and acted like he was incredibly sad by the passing of a great friend. He rolled Billy in several different directions as he gushed about how sad he was and how much he loved Billy. While Veronica and Kevin weren’t buying it and noted they’d never seen Frank speak to Billy, they did nothing to stop him either.

Upon closer inspection, viewers noticed Frank was cleaning out Billy’s pockets. Once Frank got everything out of his pockets, he ran from the bar with his keys in hand. He announced to one of his friends he had a “huge score” because of a “fresh dead guy.”

Paul Sarkis / Showtime

Frank used the keys he took from Billy’s pockets to get into his home. He proceeded to raid the home of anything he deemed to be of value. This included putting on some new clothing and eating some of his food while relaxing in one of his chairs. Viewers watched as Frank pilfered through his things. He ended up taking all the medication he could find. He also snagged an entire jar full of change.

Loading...

While Frank was more than happy to continue to enjoy Billy’s home while going through his things, his time was cut short when he noticed a man outside of the building that looked exactly like Billy. Frank had no idea if this was a twin or possibly his son, but he knew he needed to get out of there with what he had managed to collect before he was busted.

Frank ended up making his way back to the Albi with the jar full of change he had collected. He handed it to Veronica and told her it should cover the booze he wanted to drink for the next few hours.

Tonight’s episode of Shameless featuring Frank sink to a deadly new low can be viewed via the Showtime streaming service.