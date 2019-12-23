Kandi Burruss Sizzles In A Gold Beaded Gown Alongside Her Husband Todd Tucker At The Mayors Ball

Kandi Burruss recently posted a photo from her night out with her husband Todd Tucker.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked as she stood alongside Tucker in a recent Instagram update as they attended the Mayor’s Ball in Atlanta together. She is photographed wearing a gold, sequined gown that fits tightly on the mother of three’s stunning physique. She has one hand on her hip and one on Tucker as they both smile for the camera. Burruss’ dress has gold straps on her shoulders and two more gold straps on her arms. The dress also has a deep cut at the center, which reveals the reality star’s cleavage. Her hair is styled in long cornrows that go down Burruss’ back. Her makeup also looks flawless in the photo, and she has added gold accessories to the look.

Tucker also looks ravishing for the couple’s night out at their holiday event. While standing with his wife in front of a Christmas tree, Tucker is wearing a black suit with a white dress shirt and a bow tie. He is also wearing black sunglasses in the photo to accessorize his look. The producer also added dress shoes with a gold pendant at the center. The pair are both smiling at the camera for the Instagram update.

Fans of the couple almost instantly took to Burruss’ post to share how much they enjoyed their evening look. Burruss received more than 200,000 likes under her post. She also received more than 2,000 comments from her and Tucker’s fans.

“Baby Y’all look like a Million Bucks,” one fan applauded.

“Yesssssssssss y’all loook gooood,” another one admired.

Burruss wasn’t the only celebrity to enjoy the holiday festivities on Friday, December 20. The Xscape band member also posted a photo on her Instagram page in which she posing alongside notable names while at the event. In the post, Burruss is joined by actress Lynn Whitfield, talk show host Tamron Hall, actress Terri J. Vaughn and Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms. The ladies looked filled with glee as the posed together for the photo op.

Fans seemingly couldn’t get enough of Burruss’s photo with the ladies. The post received more than 20,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

“Beautiful ladies everyone of them,” one fan wrote.

“This is a iconic picture ‼️ #dopewomen,” another fan exclaimed.

Burruss and Tucker’s outing comes just one month after the couple welcomed their second child together. The two welcomed their daughter, Blaze Tucker into the world this past November. Blaze is the couple’s first child that they’ve had via surrogate.