‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefano Wants To Reveal Himself, JJ Comes Clean

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, December 23 reveal that there will plenty of drama to kick off the week of Christmas in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Stefano DiMera/Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) be tempted to reveal himself when Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) comes knocking.

Stefano has been in love with Marlena for decades, and his current plan is to get her back and away from her husband John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

Stefano’s obsession with Marlena goes back a long time and has a very dark history. His proclaimed “queen of the night” has always been his desire, yet she’s never wanted anything to do with him.

However, now that Stefano’s essence has been implanted into Steve Johnson’s body it seems that he may have some renewed hope for a romance with Marlena. Stefano’s got a new, healthier body and a face he can hid behind in order to get close to Marlena without too much suspicion.

Of course, Stefano will have a lot of obstacles to tackle if he wants to do so, including his relationship with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), Marlena’s marriage, and Steve’s ties to Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans).

Elsewhere in Salem, fans will watch as JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will finally come clean to his family about his drug addiction. JJ has had issues with drugs in the past, but until the death of his girlfriend Haley Chen (Thia Megia) he had been clean. Haley’s passing and his mother’s coma proved to be too much to handle for JJ, and he relapsed on pills.

Currently, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is helping him through the worst of his detox, and JJ will admit his issues to his father Jack (Matthew Ashford), mother Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), and sister Abigail (Kate Mansi) as the Christmas holiday draws near.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Kayla will be planning a romantic holiday with her boyfriend, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). The new couple have only recently moved in together, and they’ll be spending their first Christmas with one another. Sadly, Kayla will be haunted by the memories of the holidays that she and Steve spent together.

In addition, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will question Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) about why she was fighting with Kate, not knowing that Hope has been brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina for over a year now.

Days of Our Lives fans will see Rafe grow more and more suspicious of Hope, and he could possibly be the person who finally uncovers the truth about her.