WWE Rumors: Huge Title Match Reportedly Set To Take Place At ‘Royal Rumble’

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE is reportedly planning a huge title match at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, as Becky Lynch is set to defend her Raw Women’s Championship match against Asuka.

If the match goes ahead, Lynch will be able to get some payback against Asuka, who submitted her to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship at this year’s event. Lynch forced herself into the women’s Royal Rumble match later that evening and won, but her loss against Asuka was a hiccup on her way to the WrestleMania main event.

Paul Heyman, who serves as the Monday Night Raw executive director, allegedly pitched the idea to book the rematch between the pair for the Royal Rumble. In recent weeks, WWE has pitted both women in a rivalry for the Women’s Tag Championships, albeit with the inclusion of Charlotte Flair and Kairi Sane as well.

According to the report, Asuka and Lynch were supposed to restart their feud after WrestleMania 35, which is why the Japanese superstar got the victory over “The Man” at the start of the year.

Asuka and Sane have been getting the upper hand against Lynch and Flair in recent weeks, which suggests that WWE is booking Asuka to look like a dominant threat again.

However, as documented by WrestleTalk, Sane was injured after last week’s TLC main event between both teams, which could have prompted WWE to give Asuka another solo push.

If the Royal Rumble match goes ahead, Lynch will probably emerge victorious. As The Inquisitr reported last week, WWE has major plans for “The Man” at WrestleMania, which could see her go up against Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler.

Loading...

Furthermore, the company has also reportedly toyed with the idea of booking the Four Horsewomen of WWE to face off against the Four Horsewomen of UFC. If that match happens, Lynch will team with Bayley, Flair, and Sasha Banks to take on Rousey, Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke.

The proposed match between Lynch and Asuka isn’t the only big plan that WWE has in mind for the Royal Rumble event. As The Inquisitr recently documented, the company plans on giving all three brands — Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT — 10 representatives each in the titular match.

The pay-per-view is bound to produce plenty of surprises, and the event will give a clearer indication of what fans can expect at WrestleMania.