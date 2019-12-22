‘Star Wars’ Actor Blasts ‘Rise Of Skywalker’ As ‘An Absolute F*cking Failure’ Of A Movie

There is a major disturbance in the force.

Amid the criticism of the final movie in the original Star Wars series, an actor from the franchise is speaking up to voice his own displeasure. Jake Cannavale, who has a supporting role in Disney’s new Star Wars series The Mandalorian, took to Instagram to blast Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is the ninth and final installation in the series that started with the original Star Wars in 1977, and has been anticipated for years as the closing chapter of the saga.

It left Cannavale a little more than disappointed. As Digital Spy noted, the actor (and son of actor Bobby Cannavale) took to Instagram to share his very raw reactions to the movie.

“Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f–king failure,” he wrote.

Cannavale then went deeper into his critique, which included everything from plot holes to the movie’s title.

“There were more plot holes than there was plot,” the actor ranted. “The amount of ‘by the ways’ was absolutely infuriating. Rise of Skywalker (btw dumba** title) was worse than Phantom Menace AND Last Jedi combined. Fight me.”

The report noted that the criticism was in Jake’s Instagram story, and has since been automatically deleted. But it caused quite a stir, especially coming from an actor who also appears in the Star Wars franchise. A number of news outlets picked up on his criticism, pointing out that even those involved in the extended Star Wars franchise can’t seem to agree on whether Rise of Skywalker is a fitting end to the series.

But Cannavale is not alone in his criticism of the movie. It has received a number of other mixed reviews as well, including some that echo the criticisms of the Disney actor. The movie received only a 57 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, the critic review aggregator that has become a benchmark for movies. That score is significantly lower than other recent scores for films in the franchise, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) that achieved a rating of 91 percent and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) that snagged 93 percent.

Loading...

The site pointed out that the movie is still beloved by many fans, even with its flaws.

“‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion,” the site’s summary read, closely following Cannavale’s thoughts on the final episode of the series.