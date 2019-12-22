Kourtney Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Happy’ After Reconnecting With Ex Younes Bendjima, Sources Say

Kourtney Kardashian and her former beau, Younes Bendjima, reportedly seem to be in a good place after recently deciding to reconnect with one another.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been spending more time with Bendjima over the past few weeks. According to People Magazine, the 40-year-old mother of three and the 26-year-old model have picked up where they left off since they decided to split up in August 2018.

“In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now. They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn’t trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can though,” a source shared with the outlet.

The source continued to say that, during their relationship, Bendjima treated both Kardashian and her children well. The model reportedly gets along with Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. Bendjima is reportedly still close with the children and accompanied the family to Disneyland for Mason and Reign’s birthdays, which fell on December 14.

“Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney’s kids. They really like him,” the source shared. “It’s never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she is giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it.”

Kardashian and Bendjima first met in Paris in October 2016. Soon after they met, the two began dating and were seen together on various occasions. While she has been linked to other notable people in the industry, the Poosh founder’s relationship with Bendjima was her first serious one since ending hers with Scott Disick in 2015 after almost a decade together. Of Bendjima, Disick has reportedly said that he feels the model is a “stand up guy,” though he is reportedly having a hard time with the couple being back together.

Kardashian and Bendjima hinted that they were back together earlier this month. The pair was seen in Miami on Tuesday, December 3, and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. A source shared with People that they were “dancing together and looking flirty” while they were at a club. The couple was also trying to maintain their privacy and didn’t want to be photographed.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s reunion with Bendjima comes after she shared that she wasn’t making dating a priority. The reality star said on an episode of KUWTK that she was more than content if she only has her children and that she wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time.