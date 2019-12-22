Miranda Lambert Looks Stunning In A Fringe Dress From Her Own Clothing Line

Country crooner Miranda Lambert stunned her 3.8 million Instagram followers in an update in which she rocked a stunning dress from her own clothing brand, Idyllwind.

In the snap, Miranda posed in a cozy-looking set-up. To her left was a window with shutters and black trim, and a tufted chair with a guitar leaning against it. To her right, there was a worn red piano with various trinkets on the top. The wall behind her was covered in vintage-looking wallpaper, and the space had tall baseboards painted black for a unique vibe. Another guitar hung on the wall behind her, adding a definite musical theme to the location.

The focal point in the shot, however, was the blond bombshell herself. Miranda donned a brown dress that had a simple tank-style bodice and a statement skirt. The underskirt came to above her knee, but it was then covered by two layers of long fringe for a truly stunning look. The dress was belted at the waist with a black belt that had ornate white details, and the accessory emphasized Miranda’s hourglass physique. She also added a black bandana around her neck and a pair of black booties.

Miranda’s blond locks tumbled down her shoulders in soft waves, and her makeup was natural and gorgeous in the shot. She had a soft pink shade on her lips and enough eye makeup to accentuate her blue eyes without overpowering them. She posed with one hand on the piano and the other on her hip as she stared straight at the camera.

In the caption of the post, as well as in the picture, Miranda tagged her brand. She also made sure to tag the company Boot Barn, who crafted the booties she rocked in the picture.

Miranda’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 91,800 likes within just one day. Many of her eager fans took the opportunity to shower her with compliments in the comment section of the post.

“Absolutely stunning.. pure perfection,” one fan said.

Another was feeling the outfit, and said “love that dress.”

One fan who had the opportunity to see Miranda on tour reminisced in the comment section, and said “so pretty. I’m so glad I got to meet ya in Springfield, MO on the tour! It was the best night of my life! Hoping to meet ya again in January!”

Yet another follower simply called Miranda the “Queen of Country.”

The blond bombshell shared many snaps of her outfits, but she occasionally shares glimpses into her life as well. For example, as The Inquisitr reported, Miranda shared several snaps from her vacation to Maui along with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. She donned casual pieces like floral tops and Daisy Dukes for the warm-weather trip.