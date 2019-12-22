Lizzo Praised For Performance Alongside Eddie Murphy On ‘SNL’

Lizzo got a lot of positive feedback on social media for her performance on 'Saturday Night Live.'

This past Saturday night was a big one for new hit performer Lizzo, who appeared in a very special episode of Saturday Night Live. The show welcomed back comedian Eddie Murphy as host for the first time in 35 years. Murphy hosted while Lizzo performed two of her most popular songs. The singer got a lot of positive feedback from viewers on social media who enjoyed her energetic performance, according to Michigan Live News.

Lizzo is the new up and coming musical artist of the year, topping charts with her songs “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell”, both of which she performed on Saturday night. The 31-year-old Detroit, Michigan born singer enjoyed a prosperous past year and it seems that her career is only continuing to flourish. Most recently she was named Entertainer of the Year for 2019. Social media users were quick to praise her glamorous outfit during Saturday’s show, but most especially her high energy.

“What a power voice! One of the best musical guests on #snl this season,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Lizzo’s joy is so infectious!” tweeted another person.

The success that Lizzo is enjoying now did not happen over night. In fact she had to work hard for nearly a decade before she received the stardom she was seeking. Her past was filled with some dark times that she’s been candid about in recent weeks. In a particularly open and honest interview, the singer talked about her struggles with mental health, particularly with anxiety.

“There’s a lot of anxiety in society. I’ve suffered from it, and it’s awful, it’s debilitating, I know what that feels like. And now I think there’s a new wave of people just leaning towards seeking joy…. The apex of positivity, I don’t know where it is, but I hope this is just the beginning because I got more. There is a lot more where that came from.”

Lizzo exudes confidence and has become known for promoting self love and body positivity. But these things were also not achieved overnight but rather personality traits that that the star has developed overtime. The singer explained that while she has come to love the person she is, she’s not saying that she’s against self improvement by any means.

Rather, she continues to exam her life on a daily basis and take into account areas to work on. She described this as looking in the “physical mirror, the emotional mirror, and the spiritual mirror.”