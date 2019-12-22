Scott Disick Is Reportedly Not In A Rush To Marry Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie will reportedly not be walking down the aisle any time soon.

According to Hollywood Life, the Flip It like Disick star isn’t trying to make his 21-year-old love his bride in the next year. Although many fans have been wondering if the couple will make their love more official after being together for two years, a source confirmed to the outlet that they shouldn’t expect to see an engagement ring on Richie’s finger this year. The source also shared that, on Disick’s end, the E! star is more than happy with the way the pair’s relationship is going at the moment.

“Scott honestly has no plans to marry Sofia anytime,” the source said. “He’s really, really happy. She’s so easy to get along with and they never fight. Their relationship is not at all complicated. She’s really young and they’re happy and Scott just never sees himself getting married to anyone. He’s happy with the way things are and Sofia knows that. Scott enjoys being in a relationship but doesn’t ever see himself marrying.”

Disick and Richie began dating in 2017. The couple became official just a few years after Disick and Kourtney Kardashian ended their relationship after more than a decade together. During their romance, the two had three children together- Mason, 10, Reign, 6 and Penelope,7. Richie is reportedly close to Disick’s children and another source has said that she will be actively involved in Disick’s holiday plans with his children.

As for Richie, the model doesn’t seem to be in a rush to get married either. The daughter of Lionel Richie can be seen on her Instagram page enjoying herself on vacations and at social events. Recently, she and Disick decided to spend Thanksgiving together, which Richie shared on Instagram. The two were in Miami for the holiday, where they frolicked on the beach and had dinner with friends.

While Disick and Richie don’t want to make their union legal at the present time, Disick will reportedly consult with his ex once the time comes to propose. HL reported back in June that Disick is waiting for Kardashian to find love with someone new before he decides to marry Richie. He also reportedly feels that, if Kardashian is married, that she will feel “more comfortable” with Richie being a more permanent member of their family. The Poosh founder, however, is seemingly enjoying her best single life, though she recently reconnected with her ex, Younes Bendjima.