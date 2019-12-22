NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers Could Offer Harrell, Shamet, And Draft Pick To Cavaliers For Kevin Love

Does trading for Kevin Love make sense for the Clippers?

Since losing LeBron James in the summer of 2018, most people believe that Kevin Love‘s departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers is inevitable. After months of telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading Love and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, rumors are currently circulating that the Cavaliers are finally willing to listen to trade offers for the All-Star power forward. According to Fadeaway World, one of the most intriguing landing spots for Love is the Los Angeles Clippers.

Though they currently own one of the most talented rosters in the league, it’s still not hard to imagine the Clippers seeking roster upgrades before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. The Clippers may have entered the 2019-20 NBA season as the No. 1 favorite to win the NBA championship title, but their road to the NBA Finals won’t be easy, especially with the emergence of powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers in the deep Western Conference. If they want to strengthen their chance of bringing home their first Larry O’Brien Trophy this season, trading for Love makes a lot of sense for the Clippers.

“For the Clippers, Love would be a great third option alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. His scoring and rebounding would be perfect at the Power Forward position and his offensive presence would alleviate pressure from Kawhi and PG.”

Love would be a great addition to the Clippers, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. This season, the 31-year-old center/power forward is averaging 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. What makes Love a more intriguing acquisition for the Clippers is his ability to coexist alongside other NBA superstars. With the three years he spent with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in Cleveland, Love won’t definitely have a hard time making adjustments with his role as the Clippers’ third-best scoring option behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Though matching Love’s salary would be tricky, Fadeaway World suggested that the Clippers could offer a trade package including Montrezl Harrell, Landry Shamet, and a future second-round pick to the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers would also receive some benefits from the potential deal. Aside from opening up a huge chunk of their salary cap space, the Cavaliers would be acquiring a young player in Shamet and a future draft pick that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.