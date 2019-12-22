Kelly Dodd Accuses Shannon Beador Of Hiring A Private Investigator To Look Into Her

Private investigators have become a hot topic among the women of Bravo. In a sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 Part 2 reunion, Kelly Dodd revealed she had been told Shannon Beador hired a private investigator to look into her life. Kelly said this was done on Season 11, which would have been her first time on the show. For her freshman year on RHOC, Kelly only got along with Vicki Gunvalson, who was also majorly on the outs with Shannon and Tamra Judge. It wasn’t until Season 12 that Kelly was able to form friendships with Shannon and Tamra, and she probably wouldn’t have given what she knows now regarding the PI.

The sneak peek was released on Bravo’s website, where the women also discussed the rapid downfall of their friendship.

“[Shannon’s] friend told me that she got a private investigator to come at me… on my first season,” Kelly claimed to host Andy Cohen.

Shannon was noticeably shocked at the allegation from Kelly, and called her “insane,” saying she didn’t have time for that kind of “sh*t.” Tamra agreed that Kelly’s accusation was ridiculous.

Kelly didn’t name which of Shannon’s friends spoke to her about the private investigator, but it didn’t appear to be any of the women from the cast.

The accusations of a PI came after Shannon explained the downfall of her friendship with Kelly.

“I thought we had fun going out together and I say all the time in any interviews I do, I am sad and disappointed for what happened to a friendship I thought was blossoming that I never thought could have happened,” Shannon said. “But I know that I am a good friend and I’m not going to prove it to you or anybody else.”

Loading...

There was no resolution between the two women in the sneak peek, and Shannon’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live suggests it’s not going to happen anytime soon either.

Camille Grammer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also recently claimed that she heard someone on her own cast looked into hiring a PI last season to investigate Lisa Vanderpump. Lisa had been accused by most of her cast members of leaking the Puppy Gate story to Radar Online, but it was never confirmed who the real leak was. Since Season 10 of RHOBH is nearing its end in filming and Camille just found out about this tidbit of information, it will likely come up at the reunion which will film next year.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will conclude this week with Part 2 and 3 of the Season 14 reunion.