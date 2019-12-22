Tamra Judge Threatens Legal Action Against Kelly Dodd For CUT Fitness Jabs

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County might be over, but the drama certainly isn’t. Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd have been feuding on social media for quite some time now, and it’s gotten to the point where legal action is being threatened. After Part 1 of the reunion aired earlier this week, e-commerce company Groupon shaded Tamra on Twitter after the latter made a claim she never used the company to promote her business. When Groupon proved that was false with an image of an old ad, Kelly began going after Tamra even harder on the platform. Now, Tamra is warning Kelly on Twitter to keep her mouth shut unless she wants to get sued.

Once Kelly re-posted the Groupon ad, Tamra responded promptly and things got heated from there.

“Check your facts dumb-a**,” Tamra tweeted. “This is from MANY YEARS ago. Like I said we are Not on @Groupon, but if we were what’s the shame? [It] was a great way to get people into our business [CUT Fitness] when we started [seven] years ago.”

Kelly clapped back with a witty comment, asking if CUT Fitness offered classes in backpedaling since it was now proven that Tamra did promote with Groupon since she previously denied it. This is when the lawsuit came into play.

“You poor thing. You still don’t understand even though I explained it to [you]. We are Not on Groupon,” Tamra wrote. “Have not been in years, if we were I would admit it. That is an extremely old ad that’s not active. Keep attacking my business and you’ll find yourself in [a] lawsuit [with CUT Fitness].”

Kelly didn’t respond to Tamra’s lawsuit threat at this time, but it’s unlikely the latter truly wants to engage in any more legal battles. For over a year, Tamra has been battling former RHOC housewife Alexis Bellino’s ex-husband Jim Bellino in court over comments she made regarding his business on a podcast. According to Tamra, this active lawsuit has cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills and put a tremendous amount of stress on her and Shannon Beador, who was only recently dropped from the suit.

This was a major topic of discussion on Season 14, especially after Kelly sided with Jim and went to him offering help against Tamra and Shannon. No further action was taken on Kelly’s part other than the simple threat, but it was enough to destroy her friendship with the women after they had become close over the last few years.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will wrap up Season 14 this week with Part 2 and 3 of the reunion.