Hannah Brown Opens Up About What She Wishes She Would Have Done Differently This Past Year

Former 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown reflects on the past year.

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown had an eventful past year filled with lots of low points and high points, many of which played out for the world to see. While reflecting back upon the past year, Brown considered what she wished she would have done differently. While she’s glad she never lost her true self throughout the process, she does wish she would have protected her heart a bit more, according to People.

Brown got a lot of praise during her season for not trying to be someone she wasn’t. Her emotions were raw and real. She was awkward at times and never felt the need to act poised and perfect all of the time. In a recent interview, the former television star revealed that she’s glad she never faked anything while on the show. It was because Brown stayed so authentic that she seemed a lot more relatable than some of the stars the show has featured in the past. In fact, Brown said that she’s had a lot of fans of the show tell her the felt as if they already knew her personally.

“I chose all, and sometimes I’m like, ‘Gosh dang it, why are you like that?!’ But then I have moments where people come up to me and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, I feel like I know you, you’re my friend! A lot of people, truly, if they’ve watched me and have been on this ride with me this year — you do know me. I haven’t tried to hold anything back. Sometimes, yeah, I wish I would have protected my heart a little more, absolutely. But being able to have that human connection is so worth it I’m really proud of that.”

Brown’s run on the The Bachelorette had some of the most drama the show has seen in awhile. It also included a shocking betrayal that shocked viewers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown ended up choosing musician Jed Wyatt as her final pick. She was head over heels for him and when he proposed, she said yes with little hesitation.

Nevertheless, their engagement was very short lived when Brown discovered Wyatt was hardly the person he seemed to be. It was revealed that Wyatt had a girlfriend the whole time he had been on the show. His intention for going on television wasn’t to fall in love with Brown, but rather to advance his career by gaining media attention. Brown promptly ended the engagement.