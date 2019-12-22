Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam And Nick Go To War

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that the brothers Newman will not have an easy go of it as they ring in the new decade. Nick and Adam go to war over Chelsea.

Things haven’t gone well for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and his brother since Adam (Mark Grossman) returned to Genoa City. They fought over Christian (Alex Wilson), and things got ugly quickly for the Newman brothers. With Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick getting back together, things between Adam and Nick deteriorated even further. Then, Connor (Judah Mackey) needed his mother after being held hostage, so Chelsea moved in with Adam, and it’s clear these two are not ready to bury the hatchet.

Nick ends up inviting Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to spend Christmas at his house, and he also extends an invitation to Adam at Chelsea’s request so that Connor and Christian can be together. However, when Phyllis finds out Aam will be there, she tries to back out. Nick wants to know the reason, and Phyllis tries not to tell him. However, eventually, he gets Phyllis to spill the beans. Nick learns that Adam asked Phyllis to seduce him so that Adam could win Chelsea back, and things go from bad to worse with the brothers. Y&R head writer Josh Griffith recently spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the explosive storyline.

“Adam’s last maneuver will only solidify the bond between Nick and Phyllis. Her confession will force Nick to take matters into his own hands as the brothers go to war,” Griffith revealed.

Loading...

It also looks like Adam goes all-in with Chelsea, too, and he ends up professing his love. It remains to be seen if Chelsea tells Adam that she loves him back, though. Chelsea and Nick recently enjoyed some alone time and reconnected intimately. It seems like Nick and Chelsea are committed to each other and working things out, especially after she gives him a framed picture of their forever home for Christmas.

However, if Nick goes after Adam, that could end up pushing Chelsea right into Adam’s arms. Ultimately, Nick will have to decide what he wants more. Does he want Chelsea? Does Nick want to best Adam? Ultimately, whatever he decides will likely determine Nick’s future with Chelsea. Plus, there’s the fact that Nick and Phyllis have a connection right now, and it’s only growing stronger. Phyllis and Nick often end up together and messing up other relationships on a whim or one night stand.