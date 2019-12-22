‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Tracy’s Sudden Appearance Leaves Her Family With Questions

Jane Elliot is back for Christmas.

General Hospital fans are so excited to have Jane Elliot return to her iconic role as Tracy Quartermaine the week of December 23. The previews that were shown for the Christmas episode airing on Monday had her greeting everyone at GH. That means her story is just getting started, but Tracy’s family will certainly be curious as to why she has suddenly returned without any warning.

It was a big surprise when it was announced that Jane Elliot was coming back after retiring from acting two years ago. She always said that she may be willing to come back when the time is right and it looks like the time is now. According to SheKnows Soaps, things may appear to be a bit out of order with the episodes during the week of Christmas due to the Trump impeachment trial that has continually forced the soap to push their episodes back. It was confirmed that the special Christmas episode will for sure be aired on Monday and that is when Tracy is seen hugging Finn and saying hi to everyone she knows.

Tracy is leaving Port Charles, but where will her new path lead? Jane Elliot's final episode of #GH airs NOW on ABC! #FarewellTracy pic.twitter.com/1RUpVnA98k — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 4, 2017

However, her initial return may not be aired until after this one. That has not been revealed just yet, but that is how it appears to be so far. Nevertheless, fans are thrilled to have Tracy back in the fold for a short stint. The Quartermaines will definitely be shocked to see her walk in the door of the mansion. She did not give any notice that she was coming back and that will have her family wondering what she is really up to.

The recent print edition of Soap Opera Digest teased that the writers wanted to bring the Quartermine family unit back to the forefront and that is what’s happening now that Brook Lynn has returned and now her grandmother Tracy. That in itself seems to be way too coincidental for the two family members to just show up unexpectedly.

General Hospital fans are looking forward to seeing those two women interact with each other. Actress Amanda Setton has just taken on the role of Brook Lynn and she has already proven that she can cause as much trouble as Tracy.

It had been previously detailed by The Inquisitr that Tracy would be coming home for the holidays. There are hints that somehow her return may be connected to Brook Lynn’s return home, but that hasn’t been revealed yet. Together those two could shake up the Quartermaine family, just like old times.