‘One Piece’ Chapter 966 Reveals Oden’s Role To Roger’s Road To Becoming Pirate King, Finding One Piece

The latest chapter of One Piece, which is titled “Roger and Whitebeard,” featured an intense clash between Pirate King Gol D. Roger and the Roger Pirates and Emperor Edward Newgate and the Whitebeard Pirates. It also revealed how Roger managed to convince Oden to temporarily leave the Whitebeard Pirates for the Roger Pirates and the role of the legendary samurai to his journey to becoming the Pirate King and finding the world’s greatest treasure, One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 966 showed the Roger Pirates and the Whitebeard Pirates partying after three days and three nights of an epic battle. During their conversation, Roger told Whitebeard and Oden that he and his crew were able to do what no one else had done – reach the end of the log pose where Island Road Star is located. However, upon their arrival at the location, Roger realized that their journey wasn’t over yet and there’s still one last island to visit.

Roger believes that successfully reaching that island would enable him to become the Pirate King. Also, on that island, Roger said that it is where the world’s greatest treasure, One Piece, could be found. However, going to the final island won’t be easy as they should first find the four red stones also known as the Rio Poneglyphs. Also, they would be needing someone who could read the weird writings in the Rio Poneglyph.

After showing him one of the writings they found, Oden told Roger that he could decipher the Poneglyphs. Oden revealed that the ability to decode the symbol was passed from generation to generation to the firstborn of the Kozuki Clan from the Land of Wano. Upon learning Oden’s ability, Roger immediately made a decision and asked permission from Whitebeard to borrow the legendary samurai for one year.

Loading...

One Piece Chapter 966 featured Roger bowing his head to Oden and begging him to join him in his final journey. Everyone was surprised by Roger’s action, including Oden. At first, Whitebeard disagreed with the idea of letting Roger take one member of his family, but Oden looked very interested in joining the Roger Pirates. Oden views Whitebeard as a great pirate, but he believes that Roger is on a different level.

Oden, together with Lady Kozuki Toki, came aboard the Oro Jackson. The Roger Pirates also found out the two of Oden’s retainers, Nekomamushi and Inuarashi, were on their ship. The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 966 showed Oden, Roger, and the Roger Pirates arriving at Sky Island. They found another Poneglyph and Oden revealed that it was about the ancient weapon “Poseidon.”