Mario Lopez Enjoys Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ Playset With Daughter Gigi In Adorable Instagram Snap

Former Saved by the Bell alum and television personality Mario Lopez warmed the hearts of his 1.4 million Instagram followers on Friday when he shared an adorable snap of himself playing dolls with his daughter and her friend on Instagram.

In the photo, Mario sits on his living room sofa, surrounded by eldest child Gia Francesca (9) and her unnamed friend. The three are bent over the slate grey coffee table playing with a recent Hasbro release – a Disney Frozen 2 Pop Adventures Playset.

The 46-year-old celeb appears to be having a great time playing with his daughter as they both manipulate the Frozen 2 character dolls around the scene that the two girls have created.

In the snap, Mario wore a cerulean blue sweater with a ribbed neckline and wrist cuffs. The sweater appeared to be of a loose-comfortable fit and he wore it with the sleeves pushed up to his elbows. He paired the vibrant top with a simple pair of blue jeans and styled his dark hair back in a very traditional “Mario” style.

The trio were clearly just having a casual day of fun and his daughter mirrored the sentiment in a super casual black, long-sleeved sweater and pulled her long hair back away from her face in a high pony tail.

In the caption of his Instagram post, he gushed about how his daughter and her friends were “huge fans” of Frozen. He also discussed how happy he was they let him play with the Disney playset with them.

Despite clearly being an ad for the toy company, Mario’s fans were quick to comment and leave loving and supporting messages in the comments wishing the actor and his family a happy holiday and commenting on his excellent parenting.

“[You’re] an awesome dad and those are awesome kids,” one adoring fan penned.

Another chimed in: “You are a great dad.. Felicidades bro.”

“Beautiful family. God bless Happy holiday.” A third follower agreed.

Despite not having a monstrous presence on Instagram, Mario’s followers came out in droves to show the post some love. The sweet holiday snap has accumulated more than 7,600 likes despite being live on his profile for just shy of 24 hours.

The Lopez family will also be celebrating their first Christmas with their newest member of the family, baby Santino Rafael. The newest addition to the family made his debut back in July. And, at five-months-old her will be enjoying his first holiday season surrounded by mom and dad as well as older siblings Gia and Dominic.