Wendy Williams Thanks Fans For Supporting Her Through A Horrific Past Year

Wendy Williams faced some major challenges in 2019.

Talk show host Wendy Williams has had a rough past year, as she has dealt with a divorce as well as other personal problems. During Friday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the television host took the time to thank fans for standing by her through it all, according to Hollywood Life.

Williams acknowledged that her show has been on air for over a decade, premiering in July of 2008. Throughout the years her viewers have witnessed both high and low points in her life, from winning awards to the eventual ending of her marriage to Kevin Hunter. Along with thanking fans for supporting her throughout it all, Williams also acknowledged that it’s been a difficult year, one that she’s very glad to move on from.

“It’s the closing of a decade! Do you realize we’ve been together, everybody, for a decade plus. We’ve seen everything! I love you all, you are the voice inside my head. I love my people, I love this show. And, if you don’t like that I talk about my personal life or whatever, then change the channel. — I don’t care. It’s been a year from hell and now I’m back!”

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April after two decades of marriage. Hunter had an affair with another woman and eventually welcomed a baby girl with her. The stress of it all certainly took a toll on Williams’ health and she admittedly spent time in a sober house as she came to grips with her addictions. She was also diagnosed with Graves Disease, a condition that causes the body’s immune system to attack the thyroid.

Even though not all her problems are over, Williams appears to have come out okay after a horrific 2019, with 2020 looking far brighter. One of the primary obstacles the star is facing at the moment is that her divorce from Hunter is not yet finalized.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the process of the divorce is taking far longer than Williams ever anticipated and it’s really causing her a lot of stress and anxiety. During Thursday’s episode of her show, the star even revealed to DJ Stevie J that all she really wants for Christmas this year is a divorce.

“I want something that no one can give me… a court and a pen,” she said, causing her audience to erupt in applause.

Hunter has reportedly made the process of the divorce more difficult by asking for a hefty severance package.