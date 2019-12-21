‘RHONJ’ Stars Teresa Giudice And Caroline Manzo Reunite In Front Of Cameras

A certain somewhere has frozen over. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo have reunited in front of cameras for some sort of secret project. No one ever thought these two women would come back together and both recently avoided one another at BravoCon last month but something serious has changed. The video, which appears to be a leak, shows the two women sitting at a staged dinner table on set somewhere. The entire set is decorated in red and the two women are also donning the color. A RHONJ fan account shared the new video on Instagram which is prompting all sorts of questions.

Caroline and Teresa seem to be dining on hummus, but it’s unclear what exactly is on their table and why. The video looks to be captured on a phone which is recording the events on a set camera. The video is very brief and shows Caroline smiling at Teresa for a split second, while the former looks completely annoyed at the situation. It does not appear to be a meet-up for this or next season of RHONJ, so it is most likely for some sort of promotion.

The video is definitely new and not some sort of throwback based on the current hairstyles of the women. Both Caroline and Teresa noted that they were in California on their personal social media pages last night, and both dined at an Italian restaurant but it’s not clear if they were together for that portion of their day.

It’s not just fans who are freaking out over yesterday’s events. Caroline’s oldest son, Albie Manzo, began commenting on his mom’s Instagram post of an image of spaghetti last night asking her where she was.

“Why. WHERE ARE YOU?!?!?!?! What happened?” Albie wrote.

Caroline noted she was treating herself in the caption for the post, suggesting she is on a diet, but Albie’s comments seem to be leaning towards other events, like a possible hangout with Teresa.

The two women did not leave off on good terms after Caroline left RHONJ after Season 5. Things got even worse last month when Teresa suggested it was Caroline that ratted she and her husband Joe Giudice out to the FBI which landed the duo in prison for fraud. Joe confirmed it was not Caroline who got them locked up, as he knew who ran to the Feds, but Teresa still threw major shade at her former co-star. After hearing about Teresa’s allegations, Caroline posted a video on Instagram laughing at the whole thing and even suggested her former co-star was on drugs during an interview at BravoCon.

Loading...

“[Teresa looked] completely detached. I almost thought she was on like a couple of Xannies or something,” Caroline said to panel host Andy Cohen of her Watch What Happens Live interview with Joe. “She was just like this [with her head slumped down] the whole time. And I don’t blame her if she did, truthfully.”

Fans need to stay tuned to Bravo to find out what this secret meeting was all about, and now that the leak is out there, it might be addressed sooner rather than later.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.