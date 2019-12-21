Denise Richards Is Over Lisa Rinna’s ‘Passive-Aggressive Behavior’ On ‘RHOBH’

Rumors suggesting that Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going to be a snooze might finally be squashed, now that plenty of drama has erupted online in the last week from several cast members. It was previously reported that Denise Richards did not show up to film at the finale party for the season, which was held at Dorit Kemsley’s house. Lisa Rinna called out Denise online for not attending, and now Us Weekly is reporting that the latter is over her former friend for her “constant meddling.”

An insider spoke to the publication recently and admitted the Wild Things actress has had about enough of Lisa.

“Behind the scenes, Lisa Rinna is continuing to be the instigator and continuously stir the pot for maximum drama. Rinna does this to make herself relevant and maintaining job security,” the source alleged. “Denise has had enough of Rinna’s constant meddling and passive-aggressive behavior, especially with social media. Denise and Rinna are headed toward a showdown on camera, which is what Rinna has wanted.”

Lisa has been known to stir the pot on RHOBH for years, and she has had several showdowns with former cast members Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Brandi Glanville in the past. The soap actress even accused Dorit of hosting a party where guests were doing cocaine in her bathroom just two seasons ago. Now it looks like her target for Season 10 is going to be fellow daytime actress.

“Rinna is going to be exposed and held accountable; if Denise is the one to do it, bring it on,” the source later added.

It’s rumored that filming for Season 10 has wrapped, so if Lisa is going to be held accountable, as the source is claiming, it will have to be at the reunion. If cameras are still rolling, Denise has some time to think about what to say to her friend about her recent behavior.

Lisa has also been engaging in a social media war with Camille Grammer, who will appear as a friend of the Housewives in Season 10. Camille called out Lisa for shaming Denise online for not showing up to Dorit’s party, and suggested she should have reached out to her in private.

According to the former Days of Our Lives actress, she did reach out privately to Denise about her absence, but still brought attention to the situation on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to debut in mid-2020 on Bravo.