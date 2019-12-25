Kylie Jenner Twins With Stormi Webster On Christmas Morning

Although Kylie Jenner likes to dress to impress almost every day, the billionaire mogul stepped down into the comfort zone when she started the day on Wednesday. Her Christmas morning outfit was not only easy to wear, but the two-piece ensemble matched the outfit her baby daughter, Stormi Webster, was rocking in Kylie’s latest Instagram snap for the joy of her 15 million social media followers.

The pretty pair, who kissed each other under a snow-flocked Christmas tree, posed in their pajamas, the perfect sartorial statement for the festive event. The long-sleeved tops featured a few buttons at the neckline while the bottoms were akin to long johns. The fabric used to make these look-alike garments was cheery and bright with white backgrounds printed with emblems of the season. Both mom and daughter were covered with Christmas trees, Santa in his sleigh, and stockings ready to be stuffed with goodies. Kylie wore socks featuring candy canes while Stormi’s socks were plain white.

As Kylie and Stormi gave each other a smooch, the two sat on the floor in front of a massive tree that featured huge white bulbs and twinkling white lights. Underneath the Christmas staple, a bounty of unwrapped presents surrounded the famous pair of revelers.

Both looked as cute as ever. Kylie wore her raven-haired mane down, with all the tresses cascading along her back to reach the top of her booty. Stormi rocked little buns on all sides of her head. She may have also been marked by her mom’s lips after the kiss took place because it appeared as if Kylie was wearing a red pout as well as other picture-ready makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, black eyeliner, black mascara, contouring, and a dusting of blush.

Kylie and Stormi’s display of Christmas cheer pleased her Instagram followers almost immediately after the post went live. Within less than half an hour, more than 2.2 million social media users, including Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian, pressed the “like” button on the holiday-themed update, while 7,200-plus fans offered comments to accompany the post.

Many followers used emoji to express how they were feeling, with the symbols for Christmas trees, heart-eye faces, kissy faces, wrapped presents, and red hearts being the most prevalent.

“Make another baby plz,” begged one admirer.

“Mom goals,” remarked another Instagram user.

“Bless you and your family,” stated a third follower, who added a heart-faced emoji.

“Awww too much cuteness in one photo can’t handle it,” said a fourth fan, who added a confused-face emoji.

In addition, countless other Instagram fans simply wished Kylie and Stormi a “merry Christmas,” the perfect remarks to fit the spirit of the season.