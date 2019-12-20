Dua Lipa Performs Orchestral Rendition Of ‘Don’t Start Now’ On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ In Short Low-Cut Shimmery Dress

Dua Lipa appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon twice this week. The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker sat down for an interview on Wednesday night and performed her latest single, “Don’t Start Now,” the following night.

During her interview, which has been uploaded to the show’s official YouTube account, Lipa revealed that she would be performing a unique version of the song exclusively for Fallon. She described to him that it would be more of an orchestral rendition of the track that will be fun and would still stick to the disco vibe she’s recently been sporting.

When it came down to the performance, Lipa stunned in a short low-cut shimmery dress. The “Future Nostalgia” songstress paired the look with sheer black tights and black stilettos. She wore her blond and brunette shoulder-length wavy hair down and left the accessories to a bare minimum.

Lipa was joined on stage by a pianist, drummer, violinists, guitarists and a choir. The beautifully re-imagined song blended well with her live vocals and the choir in the background. The re-vamped production from the live band really complimented the song and proved that Lipa is a versatile artist.

Halfway through the performance, Lipa hit a cowbell with a drum stick. Before she tapped it three times, she admitted during the set that she wasn’t sure if she was ready to do so in a jokey way.

The “New Rules” chart-topper uploaded the full performance to her Instagram account which has been separated into five parts.

For her caption, Lipa explained that her Fallon performance was different from what she usually does but always has fun performing the song. She gave a shout out to her band and admitted that she took a heavy role hitting that cowbell, adding the tongue out and heart emoji.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 307,000 likes and over 2,700 comments, proving to be popular with her fans.

“SO F*CKING PROUD OF YOU BABY,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

Loading...

“Voice of a goddess!” another shared.

“This is literally the best performance you’ve ever given. I’m so proud of you, Dua!!! And hitting that cowbell… I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW IT! Love you so much,” a third fan remarked.

“No words. This performance was absolutely AMAZING,” a fourth follower commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lipa performed the same track on The Voice earlier this week. For that particular set, she joined on stage by dancers and roller skaters.