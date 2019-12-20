Dylan Dreyer’s Husband Brian Fichera Thanks Hoda Kotb For Helping Them Through Miscarriage

Hoda Kotb responded in the sweetest way when Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera found out they had lost their baby.

Dylan Dreyer of the Today Show and her husband Brian Fichera are currently expecting their second child. They are particularly grateful for this pregnancy because of the pain of miscarriage they had to go through one year ago. In an emotional Instagram post, Fichera thanked Hoda Kotb for knowing exactly what they needed on that tragic day in which they found out that they had lost their baby, according to Today.

The day that Dreyer found out she had miscarried was supposed to be a happy day. She and her husband were expected to take their son Calvin to meet Hoda and her daughter Haley, and her partner Joel to go see Sesame Street live. But that morning when Dreyer woke up, she immediately knew something was wrong and went to the doctor. Fichera continued to go on about the day as normal, showing up the event without Dreyer.

Immediately, Kotb knew something was wrong and when Fichera began to break down she simply wrapped him up in a hug without any hesitation, as Fichera explained.

“When Dylan arrived I had cried my tears and was ready to carry the world for Dylan to help get her through this time and it was all because @hodakotb and her family were so kind and so supportive. So as 2019 is coming to an end I just wanted to send a very special shout out to Hoda and her family for all of their support and friendship.”

Fichera concluded the sentimental post by reminding followers to spread kindness to one another because in times of tragedy and heartbreak, it’s these gestures that can mean so much.

“It was the moment after hitting rock bottom where we decided to start our climb back up. Be kind to each other. You will never know the power of your kindness,” he said.

Fichera included a photo from that very day, featuring Kotb’s family and his family, all smiling brightly. From just looking at the photo, it appears it was a happy day like any other. Thus, showing that one can’t always tell what someone is going through just by looking at them.

Since learning of her current pregnancy, Dreyer has spoken candidly about how difficult this process was and the pain that she went through. She’s also spoken of the incredible joy and gratitude she has now. The baby, which is another little boy, is expected to be born in January, as The Inquisitr previously reported.