Megan Thee Stallion Poses In Bright Yellow Skintight PVC Ensemble

Megan Thee Stallion is known for her eye-catching outfits and hasn’t let her 7.4 million Instagram followers down with one of her latest uploads.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker rocked a skintight bright yellow PVC ensemble which complimented her skin tone. Megan paired a long-sleeved rubber leotard with thigh-high boots that matched. The top half covered her whole entire chest area and went across her neck. The garment had white detailing embroidered on it and displayed her curvy shape.

The “Big Ole Freak” songstress rocked her dark brunette hair down and completely straight. She opted for a glossy lip and applied shimmery eyeshadow and thick black mascara. Megan accessorized herself with a ring and rocked pointy acrylic nails.

In a post consisting of two photos, she took a selfie of herself in the mirror in the first. The rising star appeared to be sat down in a dressing room. The “Cocky AF” entertainer sported a subtle but fierce expression while someone next to her also photographed her in the mirror.

In the second, Megan showed off her acrylic nails which had different designs on them. All of them were bright yellow like her outfit but the first two were plain with just a circular jewel stuck on them. The other two had different cartoon females painted on them.

For her caption, Megan kept it simple and put three lightning bolt emoji. She geo-tagged the post as Hollywood, California, letting fans know where she is in the world.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 788,000 likes and over 7,700 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Crazy how my favorite color just became yellow,” one user wrote, adding the eye-heart face emoji.

“Looking like a bad a** yellow ranger,” another shared.

“The yellow power ranger could never,” a third fan remarked.

“Meg I’m flabbergasted. You look GOODT,” a fourth follower commented.

Megan is no stranger to sending her fans into a meltdown over her Instagram pics. The “Best You Ever Had” rapper recently showed off the plaques she received this year from her music and stunned her followers in another bright ensemble.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megan wore a sultry, skintight, long-sleeved T-shirt that had an exotic flower and palm tree design all over. However, she didn’t stop there with the clashy prints. She paired her outfit with leggings that had leopard-print for the top half and daisy flowers for the bottom half. To date, the post has received more than 825,000 likes.