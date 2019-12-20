Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Marriage Is Reportedly Not At Risk Despite Divorce Rumors

Despite the recent rumors, Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly not experiencing any trouble in their marriage, a source told TMZ.

Earlier this week, things seemed rocky for the couple during an awkward television appearance. Later, they were spotted traveling in separate cars. Fans began to wonder if there was a rift between the young royals, but an alleged royal insider has insisted that this isn’t the case.

The rumors started when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined celebrity chef Mary Berry for the A Berry Royal Christmas special, which aired on BBC Monday morning. During the hour-long show, Kate and William competed to see who could bake the better holiday desserts.

At the end, the couple joined some local volunteers for a holiday party. Kate and William were sitting together by a fire when William attempted to put a hand on his wife’s shoulder. In a not-so-subtle move, Kate moved away from his touch. The moment was replayed in GIFs and videos on social media just moments later, as fans buzzed about possible tension between the royals.

According to TMZ‘s source, the incident was taken out of context. Kate and William were reportedly very affectionate with one another during the television special, but those moments were not captured on camera.

Matters only became more confusing when Kate and William drove separate cars to the same Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. They split up their three children, as well. Prince George, 6, rode alongside his father in one car, while 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis rode with their mother.

The inside source explained that the family arrived separately at the lunch because William and George “needed to be at Buckingham Palace 30 minutes earlier for a special event.”

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️???? pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

There is no word on what the special event was, but the source said it will be made public soon.

The Cambridges were later seen leaving the lunch in one car with smiles on their faces.

Hours after the lunch, photographer Benjamin Wareing shared the family’s 2019 Christmas card on Twitter. William and Kate looked happy as they posed with their children on a vintage motorbike.

Kate stood beside the black vehicle in a floral blue dress, while William posed on the seat of the bike in a blue button-down shirt and navy pants. Louis sat in front of his father, and Charlotte and George posed in a sidecar.

The photo garnered more than 2,500 likes. Fans breathed a sigh of relief, hoping the Christmas card was the sign of a happy family.