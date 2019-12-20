‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Explains Why She’s No Longer Friends With Kelly Dodd, Slams Her For Going ‘Low’

Shannon Beador discusses their falling out.

Shannon Beador‘s friendship with Kelly Dodd is over.

During an interview with Hollywood Life, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member opened up about her strained relationship with Dodd, which has continued to play out on recent episodes of the show, as well as on social media in recent weeks.

“We are not friends,” Beador confirmed on Friday. “I think that there’s been a lot of misconceptions this year that our friendship ended because she hit me on the head with the mallet. But the reason why our friendship has deteriorated, we were over that quickly… She involved herself in a lawsuit and that has been financially devastating.”

According to Beador, she wasn’t all that upset about Dodd hitting her with a mallet during their girls retreat in Arizona, even though the issue became a hot topic on Season 14. Instead, Beador was hurt after learning that Dodd had allegedly made an effort to take the stand against her and Tamra Judge amid Jim Bellino’s $1 million lawsuit against them.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Dodd attempted to defend herself on the season finale earlier this week, claiming that she was only trying to help Bellino’s lawsuit against Judge. But Beador claimed that any action taken against Judge was also taken against her because they were involved in a joint case.

“I literally cried on the phone with her and for her to offer help to the other side. I think that’s very low,” Beador explained.

Beador told the outlet that she let Dodd into her inner circle years ago as they bonded over their 2017 splits from David Beador and Michael Dodd. So, after learning that Dodd was in contact with a man that was suing her and Judge for $1 million, Beador says she was left completely devastated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador looked back on her physical encounter with Dodd in Arizona during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in October. At the time, Beador claimed that she was appalled after learning that despite the drama between them that erupted after their encounter, Dodd felt no remorse and had actually said she wished she hit her harder.

“So yeah, that’s nice. Who says that?” Beador wondered to the magazine during an event in New York City. “I think that a lot of people would have a field day trying to figure out how her thought process works. So I can’t speak for her.”